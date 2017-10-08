Actress, director, activist, real-life spy? Angelina Jolie reportedly offered to help capture notorious African warlord Joseph Kony, with help from husband Brad Pitt.

According to a report published in The Sunday Times in the U.K. on Sunday, October 8, Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, asked the mother of six to take part in a plan to lure Kony, 56, out of hiding.



The details were outlined in emails shared with the Times by French website Mediapart.

“Forget other celebrities, she is the one,” Moreno Ocampo wrote in one email. “She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also.”

Jolie, 42, who is a United Nations Special Envoy, had spoken out in the past about Kony, saying in a 2010 interview with Nightline that she would be tempted to "take down" certain people, like Kony, if she was left alone in a room with them.

“He’s an extraordinarily horrible human being,” she told the Telegraph in 2012 of the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army, a guerrilla group then operating in Uganda.

Kony, who has been accused of abducting children to become soldiers and sex slaves, was indicted in 2005 for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the ICC in The Hague but has evaded capture.

The plot to catch him reportedly involved embedding Jolie and Pitt with a unit of U.S. Special Forces soldiers in the Central African Republic near Kony’s armored encampment. Moreno Ocampo claimed that the humanitarian had suggested inviting Kony to a private dinner, where he would be captured and arrested.

“Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx,” she reportedly wrote to Moreno Ocampo.

But the Times reports that the plan was never put into action.

Jolie and Pitt, 53, split in September 2016. Her rep has not responded to a request for comment.

