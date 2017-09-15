Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Say it isn’t so! Angelina Jolie revealed that she once wore a dress with an unfortunate stain to a red carpet event!

“I actually went to a premiere once with pee on me,” the First They Killed My Father director, 42, admitted during an interview with the Associated Press published on Thursday, September 14. “It’s when the kids were little and I just got peed on at the last minute. There was nothing to do but wear it.”



The Maleficent actress, who is mom to Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9, with ex Brad Pitt, also told the outlet that her children harness control over several of her wardrobe choices. “The reason I was a little late [to our interview] is that they made me change,” Jolie told AP. “They thought what I was wearing was too revealing.”

Since filing for divorce from Pitt, 53, in September 2017, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star has kept out of the limelight. “I’ve needed to take over a year off just to be with my kids,” she continued. “All I’ve done is some of my humanitarian work and my teaching. I’ve done nothing else for over a year. Now that they’re all older, the decisions really have to be made together because they home school and they’ll be with me and they have a lot of opinions about what to do.”

Jolie has been open about her split from the War Machine actor, telling The New York Times on Wednesday, September 13, “It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation and I just want my family healthy.”

However, sources tell Us that all hope is not lost. “The divorce is off.” an insider shared. “They haven’t done anything to move forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”

