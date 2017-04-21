Anna Faris Adorably Documents Chris Pratt’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Prep

These two! Anna Faris adorably (and proudly!) documented her husband Chris Pratt’s preparations for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the early hours of Friday, April 21.



The Mom actress, 40, kicked off her Twitter spree at 7:36 a.m. with a selfie in front of the couple’s shower. “Chris is getting a star today on Hollywood blvd. I’m supposed to speak,” she captioned the image, in which she gives the camera a dubious look. “Oh boy.”

Faris then went on to document every little benchmark of the couple’s preparations, including deodorant application, a daunting pair of tiny underpants and Pratt warming up his vocal cords with his guitar.

“815am,” she captioned the funny image. “Found chris doing this. He’s clearly a ball of nerves just like me.” One hour later, however, Pratt, 37, was in full preparation mode, with two soothing patches firmly positioned under his eyes and a Thomas the Tank Engine book in his hands.

“917am,” she captioned the photo. “Chris is finding inspiration for his speech.” Even the couple’s young son Jack, 4, got a shout-out in Faris’ prolific stream of live tweets.

“1004am. Jack just said ‘Mommy, let’s jump on the bed,’” she relayed to fans. “No time son. No time.” In a later photo, Faris captured a sweet moment between the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor and Jack getting gussied up. “1018. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial,” the proud mom wrote.

Finally, the entire family was out the door and on the way, with Jack seated between his parents. “1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come!”

