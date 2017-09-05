Anna Faris: ‘I Am So Scared’ About My Book Release

As the release of her debut book approaches, Anna Faris has mixed feelings about getting personal on paper with the world. “I feel really, really nervous because it feels intimate,” the actress, 40, said on her Unqualified podcast on Tuesday, September 5. “I’m excited and when I first got the book deal, I thought, ‘What a great adventure this is going to be,’ and now that it’s getting closer, I feel nervous in a sense that I’ve been able to always hide behind characters. And now it’s like, this is me. It feels a little scary.”



The book, also titled Unqualified, is described as a “comic memoir” that “will reveal Anna’s unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love,” according to the publisher’s description.



Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

The foreword to the memoir is written by Chris Pratt, whom Faris announced her split from last month after eight years of marriage. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Faris wrote on Instagram on August 6. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”



While discussing the book on Tuesday, Faris reiterated her nerves about its release. “Dear listeners: I would love it so much if you picked up my book. But please know, I am so scared,” she said. "I feel like leaving the country for a while. I’m breaking into a sweat.”

She joked of the project: “It definitely confirms that I have no idea what the f—k I’m talking about."

Unqualified will be released in stores on October 24.

