Chris Pratt’s 2008 proposal to now-wife Anna Faris was anything but shocking to the actress. "We had talked about getting married and were living together,” Faris explained on her Unqualified podcast on Monday, June 26. “One day I found a bag from a jeweler of the floor of his truck, so I knew something was coming.”

Faris, 40, went on to explain that Pratt, 38, even brought the ring on a vacation with her family to Italy — but still waited to propose. “I think I knew for, like, seven months,” she said. “Finally he asked me on my birthday.”

When he did eventually pop the question, Faris couldn’t feign surprise — and had to admit to seeing the bag several months earlier. “I confessed,” she explained. “Because he was like, ‘You knew this was coming.'”

Nearly eight years after his sweet proposal, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor upgraded his wife’s engagement bling. At the Los Angeles premiere of Passengers in December 2016, the Mom alum showed off a sizable new diamond from Pratt. The bauble has an oval center stone identical to the sparkler he originally proposed with.

"He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago,” Faris, who shares son Jack, 4, with the actor, told E! News at the time."I look [at it] and I'm like, 'I can’t believe it either!' He's an incredibly romantic man and I'm very, very lucky.”

The Jurassic World star often publicly gushes about his wife as well. During an April press trip for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pratt took to Instagram to thank his wife for joining him. "Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful,” Pratt captioned the photo on April 10. "These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."

