Anna Faris "liked" a tweet about divorce exactly one week before she and husband Chris Pratt announced their separation on Sunday, August 6.

"So far the hardest part of divorce is not having anyone to yell with when the printer isn't working," author Kelly Oxford wrote on Twitter on Sunday, July 30, referring to her fall 2016 split from husband James.



The tweet has since amassed more than 1,600 likes, one of which came from none other than Faris, 40, herself. The message appeared under the "Likes" section on her own account.



So far the hardest part of divorce is not having anyone to yell with when the printer isn't working. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) July 31, 2017

The Mom star and Pratt, 38, surprised fans when they announced that they had called it quits after eight years of marriage. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the former couple, who share 4-year-old son Jack, wrote in a statement shared on their social media accounts.



"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the statement continued. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Faris and Pratt met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and tied the knot in July 2009. She was previously married to actor Ben Indra for four years until 2008.

