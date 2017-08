Anna Faris Talked About 'Loneliness' Just Before Chris Pratt Split (RADAR Online)

Tiger Woods Agrees to Plea Deal in DUI Case (OK! Magazine)



Tinder Can Actually Mess With Your Self-Esteem (Men's Fitness)

Peter Facinelli Meets With Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.