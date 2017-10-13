Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anna Faris had the hots for Chris Pratt long before they walked down the aisle. In her upcoming memoir, Unqualified, the Mom actress, 40, writes that she had her eyes on the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38, while she was still married to her first husband, Ben Indra.

According to excerpts obtained by the Daily Mail, Faris writes that she and Pratt developed a close friendship while filming the movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. She admits that she became "incredibly" jealous of the "background actresses" he was hooking up with at the time. One night, the cast spent some quality time together at Pratt's apartment, and Faris says she "couldn't deny that something was happening between us."

The next day, the Scary Movie actress told her costar Dan Fogler that she was ready to call it quits with Indra, whom she married in 2004. Soon after breaking up with the actor, now 38, over the phone, she returned to set and announced, "Hey, everybody! I just left my husband."



"Pretty soon I was knocking on Chris' door and was basically like, 'Hi, I'm ready to get boned,'" she writes, according to the Daily Mail's excerpts, adding that they later got "hot and heavy in a way that I'd never experienced before."

Faris confesses that she still doesn't consider herself "completely innocent" but insists she never cheated on Indra. "Sure, I get to proclaim I didn't f--k Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that?" she reportedly writes. "It didn't make me a hero. After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him obviously even if I wasn't honest with myself about what those were."

The podcast host and the Jurassic World star tied the knot in 2009 and are the parents of son Jack, 5. They announced in August that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage.

