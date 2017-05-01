Anna Wintour Dazzles in Sparkly Chanel Gown to 2017 Met Gala: Pics

The queen is here! Anna Wintour arrived with her daughter, Bee Shaffer, to the 2017 Met Gala at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, and, naturally, the event cochair looked chic in custom Chanel.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 67, donned a sparkly, gold, short-sleeved gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld and inspired by the fashion house’s recent Spring 2017 Haute Couture collection. Wintour’s ensemble featured tulle and feathers on the bottom of the metallic frock. Her hair, of course, was in its signature bob, and she accessorized with a silver necklace.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Wintour walked the red carpet with Shaffer and her fiancé, Francesco Carrozzini. The 29-year-old fashionista stunned in an Alexander McQueen printed gown with a long train, while Carrozzini looked sharp in a bright blue tuxedo. Shaffer also debuted her unique engagement ring, which features a massive diamond encircled by several smaller stones.

Venturelli/WireImage.com

The Condé Nast artistic director, who has been a chair of the event since 1995, is hosting this year’s gala with the help of host committee members Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams. This year’s theme is honoring the work of Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kwakubo, who’s known for wild and unconventional clothing.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!