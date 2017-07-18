Beside #selenagomez and #theweekend can you guess who are the other dancers in this video I took at the #metball ? Adivinen quienes son los bailarines en este video que tome cuando #katyperry canto en el metball 💃🏽#tbt A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Letting loose! Anna Wintour stole the show during Katy Perry’s performance at her 2017 Met Gala as the notably reserved Vogue editor in chief showed off wild dance moves alongside Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and James Corden.



In a clip posted by Salma Hayek, Wintour, 67, wearing a sequin Chanel gown, rocks her hips from side to side as Perry gave a live performance of her 2010 hit “Teenage Dream.” Behind her, Gomez, 24, and The Weekend, 27, appear to be in the midst of an intimate conversation, seeming not to take note of the event chair’s enthusiastic moves. The Late Late Show host, 38, kept his dancing a bit more reserved as he clapped his hands over his head.

"Beside #selenagomez and #theweekend,” Hayek, 50, captioned the video on July 13. “Can you guess who are the other dancers in this video I took at the #metball ?”

Hayek’s Instagram followers were quick to flood the post with comments joking that the actress would be banned from the event next year for posting the clip that showcases Wintour’s rarely-seen fun side.

Gomez and the “Starboy” singer, meanwhile, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event, which is widely known as fashion’s biggest night of the year. The couple posed on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Gomez, who stunned in a silk Coach gown, was spotted saying “I love you” to her boyfriend. “She wants the world to know they're together," a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Gomez at the time. "She only does that when she's really dating someone."

