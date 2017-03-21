Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini Credit: Corey Tenold

Time for wedding dress fittings! Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, is engaged, a Vogue spokesperson confirms to Us Weekly.

The Columbia University graduate, 29, is set to marry Francesco Carrozzini, the son of Franca Sozzani, the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia.

Shaffer was first linked to Carrozzini in October 2016. She attended an NYC screening — cohosted by Wintour — of his documentary about his mom, Franca: Chaos & Creation.

Carrozzini, 34, is also a photographer. He's currently based in L.A. and has directed music videos for Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Lenny Kravitz.

Shaffer previously dated TV reporter and former E! News anchor Ben Lyons in 2014. (His father is film critic Jeffrey Lyons.) Shaffer and Lyons posted about each other via social media at the time, but she has been more private about her relationship with Carrozzini.



