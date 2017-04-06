Annabelle Wallis revealed that her Mummy costar Tom Cruise witnessed one of her more embarrassing moments — but that didn’t stop the 54-year-old actor from praising his counterpart in the horror-adventure film reboot. Watch the Mummy trailer above.

The duo, along with director Alex Kurtzman, took a trip to London's British Museum as research for the movie. “I was explaining to them all about Egyptians,” Wallis told Town & Country magazine. “And then I walked directly into a pane of glass.”

John Phillips/Getty Images

Kurtzman said that he and Cruise thought the awkward moment was charming. “Tom and I looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to get that on film,’” Kurtzman recalled.

The Mission: Impossible star thinks very highly of Wallis and gushed about working with her. “Annabelle has a unique charm and charisma that Alex and I really wanted to have present in the film. She also has this wonderful, unexpected comedic quality that is reminiscent of Carole Lombard. She really holds the screen,” Cruise told Town & Country. "She enjoys life, and it translates to the screen.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Wallis, 32, who is currently dating Coldplay’s Chris Martin, was born in England but grew up in Portugal. “We left England because I was expected to go to boarding school and have the same upbringing that my parents had, but my mother wanted something different for her children,” she told the magazine. “She wanted us to be who we would be. Of course, we went to great schools and all that, but she was adamant that we nurtured who we were.”

The Peaky Blinders alum said staying mum about her acting dreams helped her to actually achieve them. “The most genius thing I did was when I decided I wanted to make a career out of acting, I stayed very quiet about it,” Wallis said. “I was still in the school plays, and I did ads and short films, but I remember thinking to myself, 'This is the love of your life, and if someone deters you, it’ll break your heart.' So I kept it to myself until I knew it would really be possible, because I didn’t want anyone to tell me I couldn’t.”

The Mummy hits theaters on June 9, 2017.

