A celebration is in order! Anne Hathaway wished her Princess Diaries character a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post on Friday, August 4, in honor of the films’ 16 anniversary.

In the film, Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary teenager who learns she is the heir to the throne of the fictional Kingdom of Genovia, ruled by her grandmother Queen Dowager Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry) #sweetsixteen #mia4evah” the Alice Through the Looking Glass star, 34, captioned the post— referencing the film’s director, the late Gary Marshall, who died in July 2016.

In the accompanying video, which was taken from the 2001 Disney comedy, Mia tells her mother (Caroline Goodall) “You know, most kids hope for a car for their 16th birthday, not a country!”

Fans of the The Princess Diaries franchise, which is based on the bestselling young adult novels by Meg Cabot, are hoping for a third Installment.

In an interview with BuzzFeed in March, Andrews revealed that she’s open to the possibility of reprising her role.



“I think we might do it in honor of him [Marshall],” she told the outlet. "Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to.”

And while the possibility of a third film is unclear, Cabot revealed to Entertainment Weekly in July that she has her eyes set on a Broadway adaption of the series.



“Actually, the one thing I’m really hoping for is a musical, so I hope we have a Broadway musical … obviously, somebody has to write the music and lyrics, and I’m not gonna do that because that’s not where my talents lie,” she said. “So I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that some day we’re gonna get one of those. That would be so fun.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!