Alvina Stewart and Anthony Anderson attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Starting fresh. Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, walked their first red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 29, since calling off their divorce.

"They're totally back together," a source tells Us Weekly.

Anderson, 46, was in attendance to support his show Black-ish, which was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category. The ABC comedy later lost to Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

As previously reported, Stewart filed for divorce in September 2015 after 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed the date of separation as April 1, 2014, and asked for spousal support. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Stewart dismissed the divorce.

Anderson and Stewart were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in September 1995. They share two children — son Nathan, 16, and daughter Kyra, 20.

The couple opened up about their relationship at the SAGs after Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O'Dell brought up their "rough" year. "It's fun. It's been a while since we've been on a red carpet together, but we're here tonight so we're excited about it," Anderson said.

The pair joked about Anderson's success, but Stewart insisted that it hasn't gotten to his head. "She's being diplomatic and not honest," Anderson told ET. "Thank you for not putting me on front street on national television."

Stewart chimed in, "Because you know you if your momma were here, she'd put you on front street."

