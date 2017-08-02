Anthony Scaramucci, who was removed as the White House communications director after 10 days, has broken his silence. The New York financier, 53, was asked about the situation by TMZ on Tuesday, August 1.

"[I'm] working on being the best person I can be," he reportedly told the outlet, as he kept mum when asked if he had the chance to say goodbye to President Donald Trump.



Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

As previously reported, both press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned after Scaramucci joined the staff. The decision to remove Scaramucci was made by new chief of staff John Kelly.

"I want chief of staff Kelly to have an unbelievable opportunity inside the White House," Scaramucci added to TMZ.

The White House released a statement about the matter on Monday. "Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Since his departure, rumors that Scaramucci may join ABC's Dancing With the Stars have surfaced. When asked about the possibility, he told TMZ: "I don't know how to dance."

