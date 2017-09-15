Is The Mooch with her? Anthony Scaramucci (briefly) worked for Hillary Clinton's political rival, but that won't stop him from picking up a copy of the former secretary of state's new memoir, What Happened.

"I've read excerpts so far, and I definitely will read it," the Long Island native, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly Video Correspondent Christina Garibaldi at our Most Stylish New Yorkers party at The Jane Hotel in NYC on Tuesday, September 12.

"I find her to be very fascinating, and unlike people that are on the Republican side of things, I have no personal animosity toward her or anything like that," Scaramucci continued. "I find her to be very friendly."

Despite being fired from his post as White House communications director in July after just 10 days on the job, Scaramucci doesn't hold a grudge against President Donald Trump. In fact, he even praised his former boss' famous combover.

"The hair is looking a lot better. Mr. President, I don't know what you're doing since I left, but the hair is looking very good," the financier told Us. "The swirl up there? I'm giving you a thumbs-up."

Fashion advice aside, Scaramucci misses working with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71. "It was a phenomenal experience for me," he told Us of his brief tenure. "I wouldn't replace it for anything in the world."

As for what's next on The Mooch's plate? "Who knows? Life is long!"

