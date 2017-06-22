Anti-fur protestors interrupted Michael Kors’ ticketed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Wednesday, June 21.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Protestors stormed the stage 13 minutes into Kors’ conversation with former CNN correspondent Alina Cho, which was also being live-streamed on Facebook, Daily Mail reports.

“Michael Kors has blood on his hands,” the activists chanted in unison during their four-minute protest. “Animal fur is not fashion, where the h—l is your compassion?”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

One disgruntled demonstrator shouted at the audience, “Shame on all of you for supporting this industry.” Another stood in front of the stage and accused the American designer, 57, of being “responsible for the deaths of countless of animals, taken for their fur, for their skins in the name of fashion.”

According to the outlet, security attempted to calm the frazzled audience down, announcing over the loudspeaker that they were “going to try and resolve this.” Shortly after, the protestors were escorted out of the venue.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kors did not let the protest ruin the event. “You know what, the show goes on,” he reassured the crowd. Added Cho, 46, “There’s never a dull moment.”

Throughout the remainder of the event, the fashion mogul opened up about dressing First Lady Melania Trump. “She looks great. She’s been a client for so long,” he gushed. “I don’t think it’s a political thing.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!