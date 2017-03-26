Antonio Banderas receives the honorary Gold Biznaga award during the 20th Malaga Film Festival in Malaga, Spain (March 25, 2017). Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Nothing to worry about. Antonio Banderas gave an update on his health during a press conference on Saturday, March 25, telling journalists that he suffered a heart attack two months ago.

“I suffered a heart attack on January 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage,” the 56-year-old actor told members of the Spanish media in Madrid, according to the Associated Press. He added that at the time, he assumed that he simply had a heart “episode” and didn’t think too much of it, though he was hospitalized briefly.



“It hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written,” he told reporters. Banderas explained that his hospitalization involved a procedure to place three stents in his arteries to help keep them clear and blood flowing through them.

The Zorro star caused fans to speculate that he may have health issues after he was spotted leaving a Swiss clinic in recent days.

In response to the rumblings, Banderas took to Facebook to clarify that he was doing just fine. “It seems like some media suffered a Heart Press Attack,” he wrote, referring to the name for celebrity gossip media in Spanish.

The actor will is currently filming Life Itself, a movie about the lives of people from New York to Spain, and how their paths have crossed through generations. It stars an A-list cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde and Mandy Patinkin.

