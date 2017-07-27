The End of an Era: Apple Discontinues the iPod Nano and Shuffle

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Out with the old! Apple discontinued their earliest products, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle, from its website and stores.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod Touch, now with the double capacity starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano,” a spokesperson for the tech company said in a statement to Business Insider on Thursday, July 27.

The early models, which haven’t been updated since 2012 — aside from new color options in 2015 — were Apple’s most affordable products (the Nano was introduced on the market for $149 and the Shuffle started at $49). They also lacked the capacity to play songs from the company’s streaming service, Apple Music.

The new and improved iPod Touch will now have two options available for purchase: a 32GB model for $199 and a 128GB version for $299. Apple will also continue to sell early models of the last iPod standing, with storage capacities of 16GB and 64GB.

Apple is also preparing to launch the iPhone 8 this coming fall.

