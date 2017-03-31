The time has come! Internet sensation April the giraffe will likely give birth this weekend, the Animal Adventure Park team announced on Friday, March 31.

The Harpursville, New York, zoo posted a Facebook update on April's pregnancy on Friday morning. “The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” the post read. “This is what we have all been waiting for! Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts.”

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch also appeared on Good Morning America Friday live from the park to encourage fans to tune in as the birth approaches. “April has progressed significantly overnight. Today is not the day to stop watching,” he said. “We are there. We are close. All signs are go.” (Watch what he said in the video below!)

Patch explained that the animal is a pro since it’s her fourth calf. “They instinctively hide the labor signs, because in the wild, if they were making it very clear that they were in labor, every hyena and lion would sit tight and wait for Mom to become vulnerable, so here in a captive management program, she’s hiding some of those signs,” he said. "But once we are in full labor, it’s a quick process. It can be 30 to 60 minutes before we have a calf on the ground."

The pregnant giraffe has become a viral sensation since her caretakers started a livestream in February. Hundreds of thousands of people have watched her roam around her enclosure, nap and hang out with her baby daddy, Oliver, as she prepares to give birth.

