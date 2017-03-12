Tick tock, April. Tick tock. As of Sunday, March 12, April the giraffe, the pregnant giraffe that animal lovers have been watching via livestream since late last month, has yet to give birth — and the people following her every move are getting antsy.

April, who is set to welcome a calf at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been broadcast all over the globe since February 22, with loyal watchers tuning in at all hours to check on the mother-to-be.

“3/12 Morning Update,” the official Facebook page for the Animal Adventure Park shared early Sunday. “April and Oliver [April’s baby daddy] remain inside during our horrendous cold spell. April continues to be in great condition. … Significant baby/belly movement this early morning (3-4 a.m.) and again around 7 a.m.”

Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam/YOUTUBE

Meanwhile, April’s most ardent fans have been quietly freaking out online.

Plot twist. We think we are on #giraffewatch. But #AprilTheGiraffe is actually on human watch pic.twitter.com/ldAiqxVa98 — Samantha (@materialenvy) March 9, 2017

Upon first hearing about pregnant cam of #AprilTheGiraffe I thought, "How dumb". Next thing you know, this is me. pic.twitter.com/0juki9wkfY — Gwen Stewart (@GwenStewart) March 12, 2017

Oliver appears to have died of boredom waiting for #AprilTheGiraffe to give birth.#giraffewatch pic.twitter.com/i0VDnLK5k5 — Totes Inappropes (@Innappropes) March 8, 2017

This damn giraffe needs a C-section. #AprilTheGiraffe — Wyatt Honeyman (@wyguy02) March 12, 2017

Daylight saving time is tonight. We'll "spring forward." The only faster way to lose an hour of your life is by watching #AprilTheGiraffe. — Opie Joe (@Q100OpieJoe) March 11, 2017

You just KNOW that #AprilTheGiraffe is going to give birth on Tuesday in the middle of the blizzard — Lisa Winston (@LisaWinston) March 12, 2017

Obviously. Who dares to question my devotion to #AprilTheGiraffe 😲 pic.twitter.com/ITrh9PUe4e — Tina Truax Author (@tinatruaxauthor) March 12, 2017

On February 28, the Denver Zoo’s oldest female giraffe, Kipele, gave birth to a calf named Dobby as millions were tuned in to watch and wait for April’s delivery.

The Denver Zoo staff revealed in a statement later that they were unaware that Kipele, who is on birth control, had become pregnant until she went into labor. “Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he’s here, we’re excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests,” the zoo said in a statement.

