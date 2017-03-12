Tick tock, April. Tick tock. As of Sunday, March 12, April the giraffe, the pregnant giraffe that animal lovers have been watching via livestream since late last month, has yet to give birth — and the people following her every move are getting antsy.

April, who is set to welcome a calf at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been broadcast all over the globe since February 22, with loyal watchers tuning in at all hours to check on the mother-to-be.

“3/12 Morning Update,” the official Facebook page for the Animal Adventure Park shared early Sunday. “April and Oliver [April’s baby daddy] remain inside during our horrendous cold spell. April continues to be in great condition. … Significant baby/belly movement this early morning (3-4 a.m.) and again around 7 a.m.”

Meanwhile, April’s most ardent fans have been quietly freaking out online.

On February 28, the Denver Zoo’s oldest female giraffe, Kipele, gave birth to a calf named Dobby as millions were tuned in to watch and wait for April’s delivery.

The Denver Zoo staff revealed in a statement later that they were unaware that Kipele, who is on birth control, had become pregnant until she went into labor. “Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he’s here, we’re excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests,” the zoo said in a statement.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!