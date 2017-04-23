Gone, but not for long! April the giraffe’s webcam will return in coming weeks, New York’s Animal Adventure Park announced via Facebook on Sunday, April 23.

“Good Morning from the Giraffe Barn!” the post reads. “All is well and baby continues to grow, he is now looking us in the eyes! … The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently.”

The livestream that had millions glued to their screens as they waited for the giraffe to give birth was taken down on Friday, April 21, six days after April delivered her boy calf.

But for those who can't wait for the webcam's return, the zoo also offers alerts: “Text alert subscribers will receive weekly updates and photos/video (capturing the milestones); once a week, until May 31st.”

According to the Associated Press, though the owners of the for-profit zoo can’t say exactly how much money they’ve made since April’s pregnancy first captured the imagination of animal lovers across the globe, the amount is likely somewhere in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

April-related ventures include T-shirts, caps, fuzzy toys, emojis, a clothing line and the text alerts, which requires subscribers to fork over $4.99.

“The monies are going to allow the park to continue to grow and improve," said Jordan Patch, who started the 20-acre zoo with his wife four years ago in Harpursville, about 130 miles northwest of New York City. "But also the money will help support our conservation efforts in Africa, so we're actually providing tangible results for wild giraffes."

April the giraffe finally gave birth to her first calf with partner Oliver on Saturday, April 15, after 16 months of pregnancy. "It's time!!!!!!" Animal Adventure Park wrote on Twitter shortly before April welcomed her adorable son at approximately 10 a.m. ET.

Staffers are now asking zoo lovers to suggest names for the calf via a voting competition. The final name will be announced next Monday, May 1.

