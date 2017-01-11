Costar couple? Stranger Things costars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton fueled dating rumors when they were spotted making their way through Los Angeles International Airport together on Monday, January 9.

Dyer (who plays Nancy Wheeler on the smash-hit Netflix series) and Heaton (who stars as Jonathan Byers) caught a flight out of L.A. together after attending the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday with the rest of the cast. In the airport photos, Dyer, 19, is bundled up in a long gray coat and has a huge smile, as Heaton, 22, follows a few steps behind. (Watch the video above to see the travel buddies together.)



The pair are also close with fellow costar Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and the trio hit two afterparties together on Sunday night. Dyer posted on Wednesday an Instagram photo of herself sandwiched between her two male costars at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash. “What a night,” she wrote. (On the supernatural, '80s-set show, Nancy is in a love triangle of sorts with jerky popular guy Steve and cute weirdo Jonathan, whose younger brother, Will, has mysteriously gone missing.)



Dyer and Heaton have posted several photos hanging out with each other both on and off set. Back in September, she appeared to be in Spain with Heaton and shared a pic of him covered in birds, writing, “Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you’re doing what you love.”



The duo also celebrated Halloween together in Atlanta, where they film the supernatural series, and dressed as Wizard of Oz characters along with two other pals. The following month, the pair were spotted grabbing coffee together in Dyer's hometown, Nashville.



