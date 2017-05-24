Ariana Grande has canceled her Dangerous Woman world tour dates through at least June 5 after the terror attack at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," the pop star's management team said in a statement to Us Weekly. "The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

As previously reported, 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured dozens more shortly after Grande, 23, concluded her show at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Authorities are now investigating a "network" of people and have arrested four suspects in connection with the attack, Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a press conference on Wednesday, May 24.

Grande, for her part, has been struggling to cope with the heartbreaking news. She flew home to Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon to be with her family. "Ariana is inconsolable," a source exclusively told Us. "She's absolutely heartbroken. She can't believe this happened. She spent the night [of the tragedy] crying with her backup dancers and saying how much she adores her fans."



A hub of GoFundMe campaigns has been created to benefit the victims and their families.

