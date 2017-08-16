Twenty-two lives were taken in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England in May. The victims’ families will now each be receiving $324,000 in the aftermath.

The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded in the wake of the tragedy and has raised more than $23 million by the public, will distribute the funds to the grieving families.



Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

“The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack,” the organization said in a press release on Tuesday, August 15.

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of the fund’s chair of trustees, added, “The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack. Thanks to this we have raised more than [$23 million] and we were conscious that we had to get some of this swiftly to those with immediate needs.”

Approximately one-third of the allocated funds has gone to the mourning families and $4.5 million to those who were hospitalized following the horrific stadium attack.

“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds,” Murphy continued. “This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack.”

As previously reported, a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 Grande fans as they were leaving her concert at the Manchester Arena in May. While the pop star was physically unharmed, she immediately paused her Dangerous Woman tour following the tragedy. Shortly after, the “Side to Side” songstress announced a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, to raise funds for those affected and send a message of unity in the wake of the fatal attack. Grande was joined by several famous friends at the star-studded concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

The “One Last Time” singer was overcome with emotions as she delivered a powerful performance to fans all over the world via the live-streamed concert. The following week, she resumed her tour and was named an honorary citizen of Manchester for helping raise money for the victims.

