Ariana Grande made an emotional appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England, on Sunday, June 4.



The "Dangerous Woman" singer, 23, was in tears at the end of her performance at the star-studded event, which was broadcast live in more than 50 countries to raise money for the victims of the May 22 terror attack at the pop star's concert at Manchester Arena.



After an introduction from her longtime manager, Scooter Braun, Grande hit the stage in a "One Love Manchester" sweatshirt to perform two of her biggest hits, "Be Alright" and "Break Free." As the sold-out crowd cheered, Grande shouted, "One Love Manchester, let's go! We love you so much," before getting emotional and covering her face with her hand. Soon after, she returned to the stage to perform duets with Victoria Monét and The Black Eyed Peas.



Earlier in the evening, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and Robbie Williams took the stage to deliver emotional performances in tribute to the 22 people killed and the dozens injured in the Manchester bombing. Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, among others, are expected to perform later in the show.



Ahead of the event, Braun assured concertgoers that "the safety of all those attending is the highest priority" in the wake of Saturday night's terror attack in London. "Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," he wrote in a statement on Twitter. "We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

