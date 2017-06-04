Ariana Grande will headline a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday, June 4, to raise money for the victims of the May 22 terror attack at her concert. Watch the livestream above, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The One Love Manchester event will be broadcast live from the sold-out Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, which is located just a few miles away from the Manchester Arena.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed online on MTV's website, Grande's Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records

Disney's young adult network Freeform will air the full concert live beginning at 2 p.m. ET. ABC will air an hourlong special with highlights from the concert after its telecast for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Grande, 23, enlisted an impressive lineup of performers for the event, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Marcus Mumford, Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas and more.

All proceeds from One Love Manchester will go to a fundraiser benefitting the victims of the terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

