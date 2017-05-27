Ariana Grande will return to Manchester, England, to headline a star-studded benefit concert on Sunday, June 4, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the "Dangerous Woman" singer, 23, and her manager, Scooter Braun, are in the process of booking some of the biggest names in music to perform at the concert, which will be held less than two weeks after 22 people were killed and 59 were injured in a terror attack at Grande's May 22 concert at the Manchester Arena.

TMZ reports that Grande has invited several famous friends to perform at the benefit concert. Live Nation will reportedly produce the event, and all proceeds will go to the victims and their families. Us Weekly has reached out to Grande's rep, Braun and Live Nation for comment.



Bruno Marzi / MEGA

The Grammy nominee announced her plans to host a benefit concert in Manchester in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter on Friday, May 26. "I'lll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she wrote. "I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

The future of Grande's world tour is still up in the air, however. The singer's management team confirmed to Us that she has canceled all shows through at least June 5 in the wake of the tragedy. "Ariana is inconsolable," a source exclusively told Us. "She's absolutely heartbroken. She can't believe this happened. She spent the night [of the attack] crying with her backup dancers and saying how much she adores her fans."



