Miley Cyrus joined Ariana Grande to duet on Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in England on Sunday, June 4.

It was one of many touching moments featuring some of music’s biggest names at the charity event that the “Dangerous Woman” singer, 23, and her manager, Scooter Braun, put together after 22 people were killed and dozens more injured following her May 22 concert in Manchester.

The friends sat on the steps of the stage to sing the song, which they’d previously performed in Cyrus’ Backyard Concert series.

The “Malibu” singer also joined Pharrell Williams at the beginning of the show to duet on “Happy” and also sang her song “Inspired.”

🎶 I'm stronger than I've been before 🎶@ArianaGrande gets the entire #OneLoveManchester crowd singing 'Break Free' with her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhPfZ4ZlSN — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

“This is the medicine that the world really needs right now,” Grande told the crowd.

Other highlights included Grande getting the crowd to sing along to her hit “Break Free” before she joining the Black Eyed Peas to sing “Where Is the Love.”

She also dueted with her boyfriend Mac Miller before joining Coldplay’s Chris Martin for Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Other performers, at the concert — which came one day after a terror attack in London killed seven and injured at least 48 people — included Justin Bieber, who told the crowd, “I’m not going to let go of hope, I’m not going to let go of love,” and Katy Perry, who performed a stripped-back version of “Part of Me” and told the worldwide audience, “It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like these, right? It can be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate … I encourage you to choose love even when it’s difficult. Let no one take that away from you.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!