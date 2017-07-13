Ariana Grande Reacts to Being Named an Honorary Manchester Citizen

Ariana Grande has officially been named an honorary Manchester resident. The pop star reacted to the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 12.

"I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice," the 24-year-old wrote. "I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

Nearly two months ago, 22 people were killed and dozens more injured following a terrorist attack at the singer's May 22 concert in Manchester. Grande briefly postponed her Dangerous Woman tour and returned to the city on June 4 for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised millions for the victims and their families.

That same month, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Grande and several members of her tour got a bee tattoo, which is a symbol of Manchester.

The former Nickelodeon star, who has visited victims at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, opened up about the tragedy on social media.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," she wrote in May. "The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of his has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know."

