Ariana Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris on Wednesday, June 7, for the first time since the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 at her May 22 concert.

The pop star, 23, performed her hits including “Side to Side,” “Bang Bang,” “Into You” and “Problem,” but added her new charity single “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to her usual set list, according to BBC. At one point, Grande’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, joined her on stage for a duet of “Dang!” and “The Way."

French police announced prior to the show that they were tightening security due to the show’s “powerful symbolic context,” BBC reports. Concertgoers had to go through extra screenings, including individual pat-downs, before entering the AccorHotels Arena.

The Grammy nominee posted an Instagram photo of the Eiffel Tower hours before her return to the stage, writing, “First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

Afterwards, she shared an Instagram photo of herself from the show: “Merci, Paris Je t’aime Grateful to be back,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Grande performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday, June 4. The event also featured performances by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and raised about $3.5 million for the victims and their families.

