Ariana Grande Safe Following Fatal Concert Explosions

Ariana Grande is safe following reported explosions that left several dead and others injured at her Manchester, England, concert on Monday, May 22, Billboard reports. According to the site, the singer’s rep confirmed she’s “OK.”



As previously reported, concertgoers took to social media to document the hysteria that occurred after two huge explosions allegedly went off inside the arena shortly after the singer left the stage. Emergency services responded to the scene and the Manchester police department confirmed via social media that “there are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”

According to the Manchester police department, 19 have been confirmed dead and about 50 people were injured.

A concertgoer told Us Weekly that the explosions happened at the end of the concert. "Everyone immediately started running out and screaming. It's absolute chaos," the eyewitness said. "There's a helicopter circling the area and armed police officers everywhere. Lots of people are stranded because the trains aren't leaving Manchester now and the bus station is closed. We're stuck in the car park.”

“Kids were crying, [moms] were picking their kids up and running for the exits — there were people lying injured and being trampled on as everyone tried to get out,” concertgoer Matt Ledger, 19, told Express.co.uk. “The bang made everyone shake.”

Grande's next concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, at London's O2 arena.

