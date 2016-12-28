Ariana Grande Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Enough is enough! Ariana Grande is taking a stand against female objectification, and has written an epic open letter slamming a fan who made “sick” sexual comments about her in front of her boyfriend Mac Miller.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 27 to express her “hurt” and anger following an encounter she’d had with a “boy” earlier in the day.



Grande wrote: “went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell mac that he’s a big fan. He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us.”



She continued: “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said “ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!! *pause* Hitting that? the f—k??”



“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?)”



The “Dangerous Woman” singer said she felt “really quiet and hurt” after the incident, and fears it’s moment like that which “contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

Grande added: “I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”



“It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.”



She concluded her lengthy letter by urging women to speak up about their own experiences. “We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”



