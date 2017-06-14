Ariana Grande will become the first-ever honorary citizen of Manchester for helping to raise money for victims of the suicide bombing at her May 22 concert.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of the Manchester city council, announced that they wanted to recognize the pop star, 23, for her response to the tragedy, which killed 22 concertgoers and injured more than 100 others. “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” he said, per BBC.

The city is adding honorary citizenship as one of the highest awards non-citizens can receive besides the “freedom of the city” award, which has only been given out four times since 2000.

Leese added that the city council is incredibly proud of how many people have responded with "love and courage” instead of hatred and fear. “Ariana Grande exemplified this response,” he continued. "I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

The “Into You” singer hosted the One Love Manchester charity concert, which raised nearly $3.5 million for victims of the terror attack. The event was held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4 and featured performances by Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Coldplay. During her return to Manchester, Grande also visited with many of her young fans that were hospitalized due to the explosion.

Grande has since resumed her Dangerous Woman tour. Before her first Paris show on June 7, she posted on Instagram, “First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart.”



