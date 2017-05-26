Ariana Grande has announced that she will be returning to Manchester to hold a benefit concert for the victims of the bombing that occurred at her Monday, May 22, concert.

The pop star, 23, posted a lengthy statement about her decision via Twitter on Friday, May 26. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she wrote. "I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande also reflected on the tragedy and paid tribute to her fans. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way,” she wrote. "The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of his has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know."

Although she cancelled her scheduled concerts through June 5, Grande revealed that the incident isn’t going to stop her from performing. “From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe, and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that. When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd,” she continued. “We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy.”

Grande, who was physically unharmed in the attack, first broke her silence on Monday evening, tweeting that she was “broken.” She added, “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words."

As previously reported, the explosion occurred at one of Manchester Arena’s exits shortly after Grande concluded her show. At least 22 people were killed and at least 59 people were injured — many of whom were children and teenagers. The suicide bomber was later identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, and several others have been arrested in connection with the attack.

