Fatalities Reported Following Explosions at Ariana Grande’s U.K. Concert

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

Emergency services responded to reports of explosions at Ariana Grande’s concert at England’s Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22. According to the Manchester police department, “there are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”

Billboard reports that Grande’s rep confirmed that the singer is “okay.”



Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

According to numerous concertgoers on Twitter, loud explosions were heard, causing thousands to flee the arena.

Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

“Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene,” the police department’s statement read. “Details of causalty bureau will follow as soon as possible.”

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

In social media footage, thousands of fans could be seen attempting to exit the area.

"Suddenly everybody started screaming and running for the exit ... We could hear the police and ambulance sirens. It was terrifying," a concertgoer told the Daily Mail. "There were thousands of people trying to get out at once. They were all screaming and crying. The whole place smelt smokey and burnt."

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Matt Ledger, 19, who was at the concert with friends told Express.co.uk that they heard a “huge bang.”

“Kids were crying, [moms] were picking their kids up and running for the exits -- there were people lying injured and being trampled on as everyone tried to get out,” Ledger recalled. “The bang made everyone shake.”

This story is developing, updates to follow.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!