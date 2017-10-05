Ariana Grande is finally breaking her silence on why she chose to continue touring after a terror attack took place after her show in Manchester, England, back in May. In a Coveteur interview published on Wednesday, October 4, the “Side to Side” singer opened up about the lasting effect the bombing had on her and why canceling the final leg was not an option.

"I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through," she said about the attack.

The “Into You” songstress wrapped up her Dangerous Woman world tour in Hong Kong on September 21, and even though she canceled a few dates following the horrific bombing, ending it all together was never in her plans.

“Calling it off and going home was not an option,” she said. “The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show."

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

The Nickelodeon alum credits her fans for giving her the strength to continue. “I am really grateful — I love what I do. One of my favorite things about it is being able to have an impact on my fans’ lives, and to be there for them —to know that what I’m creating is helping them in some way,” she said in the interview.

She added: “They’ve definitely been my inspiration this whole time on this tour; [they] keep it going. I wouldn’t have been able to do that without their love, and motivation, or inspiration.”

Now that the tour is over, Grande, 24, doesn’t plan on jumping right back into work. She told the publication, ”I think what I’m probably going to do [after the tour] is check in on my health.”

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post from September, she told fans, “I’m gonna miss the f--k out of you for a lil while.”

As previously reported, 22 people were killed and 59 were injured during the attack carried out by suicide bomber Salman Abedi. In June, Grande returned to the city and raised more than $9 million for the victims’ families at her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, with the help of fellow celebrities including Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

“I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified,” she said to fans during the June 4 benefit show. "I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity we’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now. So I want to thank you for being just that.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.