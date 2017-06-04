Ariana Grande's longtime manager, Scooter Braun, announced on Sunday, June 4, that her One Love Manchester benefit concert will continue as planned despite the London terror attack.

"After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured and affected," Braun, 35, wrote in a statement on Twitter. "We plan to honor them with courage, bravery and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage

"I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority," he continued. "All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you."



Grande, 23, also addressed the London attack on Twitter, writing, "Praying for London."

As previously reported, at least seven people were killed and more than 48 injured in central London on Saturday, June 3. Three male suspects were shot dead by police. A dozen others have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Grande's May 22 concert in Manchester, England.



The One Love Manchester concert begins at 2 p.m. ET, and features headliners Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan and more.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!