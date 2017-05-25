Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, penned a touching message via Twitter on Thursday, May 25, following the Manchester suicide bombing attack.

Braun, 35, wrote that he "experienced joy for the first time in days" on Wednesday night after going out to dinner with his parents.

"I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company. I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor, the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day," he wrote. "More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So...Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness."

Sara Jaye Weiss/startraksphoto.com

Braun, who also represents Justin Bieber, went on to state that he's angry about the tragedy, but will respond with love and joy for life.

"So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day," he continued. "With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full."

Earlier this week, 22 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured at Grande's concert in Manchester, England. Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins announced in a press conference on Wednesday that suspects have been arrested in connection to the bombing.

Grande, 23, returned home to Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday and has canceled her Dangerous Woman world tour dates through at least June 5.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!