Ariana Grande's Mom Speaks Out After Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande's mom has spoken out following the Manchester attack. Joan Grande paid tribute to those who helped the victims in a Twitter message on Monday, May 29.

"Thank you to all those who helped out in any way that night in Manchester," she wrote. "I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay."

Last week, 22 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured during a suicide bombing after the singer's concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Joan helped escort fans backstage to safety at the time.

Ariana, who was physically unharmed, flew back to her hometown in Boca Raton, Florida, hours later. She announced on May 26 that she would soon be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," Ariana wrote in a statement. "The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

The singer's brother, Frankie Grande, also took to social media after the tragedy. "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester," the Big Brother alum, 34, tweeted on Sunday, May 28. "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment."

