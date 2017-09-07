Although the recently-announced season 22 Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., last appeared on one of the franchise’s series in 2012, it seems he’s still been reigniting old flames within Bachelor Nation.



"Courtney Robertson was still dating Arie on and off up until a few months ago,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of Robertson, who won Ben Flajnik’s season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012. "Arie still races and does real estate on his off season. Courtney got him into real estate!”



The insider adds that being in close proximity has kept the on-and-off couple — who briefly dated in 2012 for a few months following her split from Flajnik — in close contact. "Courtney has been living in Arizona for a year. She¹s doing real estate in Scottsdale and pretty happy, she¹s near her family,” the source tells Us. "Arie is based out of Arizona but still travels/races a lot.”

However, despite their home bases being nearby, the racecar driver’s unpredictable schedule was a turnoff for Robertson. "That was part of the problem for Courtney with Arie: he will never stay in one place,” says the source. "But Courtney ultimately knew that it would never work out with Arie."

Thank you to all my friends that came out to help ring the bell for Salvation Army today. And look this guys a realtor now! Fun to have friends in the same business 🔔🎄 #realestatewednesdays A post shared by Courtney Robertson (@bugrobertson) on Dec 7, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

The former couple previously opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship. "I adore Arie,” Robertson said in February 2016. "He's a great friend who I like to make out with from time to time!”

Luyendyk Jr. also defended Robertson’s often controversial comments. "I just feel like she always gets such a bad rap,” he told Us at the time. "She’s really just such a sweet, kind, funny person. She's really witty, and I think a lot of people just don’t get her humor — she likes to stir the pot a little, and there’s nothing wrong with that!"

