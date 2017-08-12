Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden celebrated their 9-month anniversary on Friday, August 11, with sweet Instagram posts.

“Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman,” Meaden, 29, captioned a black-and-white photo of Winter at a frozen yogurt shop. “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier.”

Shortly afterward Winter, 19, posted a photo that showed her and Meaden reaching up to pet a giraffe named Stanley. “9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley,” the Modern Family star wrote.

Winter and the Aftermath actor first went public with their relationship last November. In May she revealed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that they were living together in her $1.5 million home in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

“Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me,” she told Kimmel. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that. I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple. I baked those two the other day. They were edible.”

“I’m like the worst wifely person,” she added, admitting that she’s “horrible” at cooking, cleaning and home maintenance. “Like I said, I bake those pies. He does everything else. It’s great."

In June the pair cemented their relationship even further by getting matching tattoos. They each got half of a heart tattooed on their hands and then were also inked with coordinated tattoos on their fingers of peanut butter and cheese.

