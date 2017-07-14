BACKGRID

So over it. Ariel Winter clapped back at her critics once again on Twitter Friday, July 14, after being body shamed for posting an Instagram photo of herself on Thursday wearing booty-shorts and a lacy top.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” the 19-year-old actress began. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone.”

The Modern Family actress, who has been body shamed in the past for the wearing a low-cut bikini and a tight dress, wrote, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

The outspoken sitcom star also defended other women who have faced unwarranted criticism in the past: “Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays,” she said in her statement. “Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!”

After people slammed her for wearing a revealing bikini in May, Winter made it clear that she couldn’t care less what others think of her. “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did. I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself,” she told Refinery 29 at the time. “Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”

