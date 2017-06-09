Ariel Winter Slams ‘Toxic’ Mom for Criticizing Her Wardrobe

Ariel Winter hit back at her estranged mom, Chrystal Workman, on Friday, June 9, after Workman criticized Winter’s sexy ensembles.

“She needs to grow up,” Workman told InTouch. “I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Modern Family actress, who was emancipated from her mom in 2015 and underwent a breast reduction last year, took to Twitter to slam her mother’s comments.

“What's sad is that you lie consistently,” she tweeted, while not naming her mother in there message. “Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. 🚫Toxic.”

The 19-year-old has been vocal about accepting herself. During an interview with Refinery29 last month, Winter defended her bikini body.

What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. 🚫Toxic. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017

“I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time,” she shared with the site. “But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did. I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!