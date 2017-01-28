“Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!” Chambers, 34, captioned a sweet shot of the couple’s daughter, Harper, 2, snuggling up to the tiny bundle of joy. Hammer, 30, later reposted the same image.

On Friday night, Chambers shared another image of the baby boy — but this time with herself and Harper in the frame. “Friday night rager,” the TV journalist joked. “And baby boy slept right through it.”



As Us Weekly previously reported, Hammer and Chambers welcomed their second child together on January 15. The pair announced their happy pregnancy news in September, with the Lone Ranger actor posting an adorable photo of himself rubbing Chambers’ growing belly. “Ready to start the #torontointernationalfilmfestival festivities … All three of us!”



Later on in September, Hammer accidentally revealed the gender of the baby in his excitement to chat about the family’s latest addition.

“You can find out now at nine weeks, which is really bizarre,” he told Jimmy Kimmel at the time, in reference to gender testing. “They do a blood test. It’s crazy. They test if there’s hormones in there. They go, ‘Oh, you’ve got testosterone.’ So you either have balls or you’re having a baby boy.”



When Kimmel, 49, then joked about possible names the couple were trying out to go with “Hammer,” the Birth of a Nation actor only referenced names for a baby boy. “We’re thinking Jack, Jack Hammer,” he joked. “Michael Charles and he can just go by M.C.” Suddenly he realized his mistake. “I think I just gave away our baby name,” Hammer revealed. “I’m in so much trouble!"

Hammer and Chambers tied the knot in May 2010 after four years of dating.



