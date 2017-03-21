Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Oh, how the tables have turned! Arnold Schwarzenegger called out President Donald Trump for his low approval ratings in a scathing Twitter video posted on Tuesday, March 21. The former governor of California, 69, shared the video after a new Gallup poll placed the president's approval rating at his all-time low of 37 percent.

"Oh, Donald. The ratings are in and you got swamped," Schwarzenegger said. "Wow! Now you're in the thirties? But what do you expect? I mean, when you take away after-school programs from children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people, that's not what you call 'making America great again.' Come on!"



The Austria native was referencing Trump's recent budget proposal, which suggests cutting funding for programs including the National Endowment for the Arts and Meals on Wheels.

"I mean, who is advising you?" Schwarzenegger continued. "Let me give you some advice. Go to a middle school, the Hart Middle School, right in Washington, six miles away from the White House. I'll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they're doing for these children. Let's do it, huh?"

The former professional bodybuilder included in his tweet a link to the website for the After-School All-Stars non-profit organization, which works toward helping children from low-income families succeed in school and everyday life.

Schwarzenegger and the real estate mogul have been going back and forth on Twitter for weeks. Earlier this month, Trump claimed the actor was "fired" from his hosting gig on The Celebrity Apprentice for "his bad (pathetic) ratings." Schwarzenegger said he quit due to the show's "baggage."

The ratings for the Terminator actor's season of the NBC reality series were down nearly 42 percent from Trump's final season. Trump hosted the show from 2004 to 2015 and remains an executive producer.

