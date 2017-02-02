The Terminator is fighting back. Arnold Schwarzenegger quickly responded to President Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings dig in an Instagram clip on Thursday, February 2. Watch the video above!

Trump, 70, who used to host the NBC reality show, brought up the former California governor, 69, while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning. (Schwarzenegger took over as host of Celebrity Apprentice this season.)



"They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” POTUS said. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."

The National Prayer Breakfast? A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST

In June 2015, the network told Trump — then a candidate for the Republican nomination — “you’re fired!” over his controversial comments about Mexican immigrants being criminals and rapists. In December, however, it was reported that the mogul would still remain an executive producer on the series.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

Schwarzenegger reacted to Trump’s latest remarks on Thursday. “Hey, Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs?” he asked in an Instagram clip. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Earlier this week, the Austrian-American actor also took a dig at Trump over his 90-day immigration ban. “I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly,” Schwarzenegger told Extra on Monday. “If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way.”

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently, and you are on the way to permanent citizenship … I was in that position,” he continued. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



