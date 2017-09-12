Maury Phillips/FilmMagic

Date night for a good cause. Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross opened up about their marriage while attending the Operation Smile’s Annual Smile Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday, September 9.

“We do kind of almost everything together. But especially stuff like this, when it comes to things that we really care about, have to do with helping children,” Ross, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Broad Stage, before the couple received the 2017 universal smile award from his sister, Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

“Being that we have children together, this is something that we hold very close and dear to our hearts. It’s such an important operation," he continued. “It’s one of those things where it’s a consistent thought in our minds how do we stay involved with what’s going on with Operation Smile. They do such amazing work, it’s so inspiring.”

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are parents of daughter Jagger, 2. Simpson, 32, is also mom of son Bronx, 8, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

“Life’s good. We’re all back in school. Jagger is starting school. It’s good,” Simpson told Us. “Bronx is in third [grade]. Back at it.”

“She’s running around like crazy. Starting to talk, say everything,” Ross chimed in. “It’s like [Bronx is] a grown man already. He’s so smart.”

