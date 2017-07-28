Never too early for a little pop art! To celebrate their daughter Jagger’s birthday on Sunday, July 30, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are throwing their little girl a themed fete.



“We’re doing an Andy Warhol-themed birthday party,” Ross, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at his Art With A Cause event presented by Freedom United Foundation on Thursday, July 27. Simpson added of the forthcoming party: “We’re gonna have fun painting and stuff like that.”



Despite the immense musical talent on both sides of their brood, the couple insists that their family gatherings don’t typically include a jam session between them, Simpson’s sister, Jessica, and Ross’ mother, Diana. “Everyone’s just eating chips and dip and fried chicken!” Ross explained. "Our entire family is so intertwined in such a good way. We're all friends with each other. We're such a good family, it was just meant to be."

The couple, who wed in August 2014, explained that despite being just two years old, their little girl has already inherited Ashlee's big personality. "She looks like me,” Ross told Us. “But she acts like Ashlee."

The "Pieces of Me" singer reiterated: "She looks like his twin but has a lot of me in her personality,” to which Ross quipped, "Which I am happy about.”

Jagger’s big brother, Bronx, who Simpson shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, is also hitting major milestones. "He's so big. He's gonna be 9 in November I'm like, 'What happened?!'” Simpson said. "He's creative and cool and just his own person.”

She added: "Bronx is the best."

