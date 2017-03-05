Body confident! Ashley Graham exposed her nipples while wearing a wet T-shirt in a pool during a fun, sexy photoshoot with her husband, Justin Ervin, on Saturday, March 4.

The 29-year-old model didn’t hold back in her racy Instagram story post, showing off her curves in the white T-shirt (tied up just under her breasts to expose her midsection) and a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms. Ervin opted for pair of navy blue swim trunks to show off his own physique.

That was fun🌞 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Graham even playfully covered her nipples with tiny star emojis to skirt around Instagram’s censorship rules. In the short clip, she and Ervin leaned back in the water with their hands behind their heads and at one point, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model even pushed up on her cinematographer husband’s shoulders like a mermaid.

“That was fun🌞,” she later captioned an Instagram shot of herself lounging on her side on a chaise under the shade of an umbrella.

The brunette beauty isn't shy about showing off her body. While in Miami on Wednesday, March 1, Graham displayed her famous curves in a sexy Baywatch-inspired photo shoot.



The model showed off her bum in a cheeky red one-piece while perching on a Jet Ski and then posing with a large yellow surfboard. In a recent interview for Vogue’s 73 Questions video, Graham revealed that she considers Kim Kardashian one of her fashion icons.



“Curvy girls can pull off any look,” she said. “It’s what we do.”

